Black Christmas 4K Blu-ray Release Coming On December 6th

Black Christmas, the original 1974 film, is a slasher that has needed an updated release for a while, and Scream Factory has announced that there will be a 4K Blu-ray released just in time for this holiday season. This release will feature a brand new 4K scan of the film, restored audio putting back missing lines and more, also the focus of a new featurette on the release. Three discs will be included. You can see the cover for the release below. There will also be a bundle with a pin set and poster available.

Black Christmas 1974 4K Release Details

In Black Christmas (1974) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD), the college town of Bedford is receiving an unwelcome guest this Christmas. As the residents of the sorority house Pi Kappa Sigma prepare for the festive season, a stranger begins to stalk the house. A series of obscene phone calls start to plague the sorority, and it becomes clear that a psychopath has more than merriment on his mind. As the police try to trace the phone calls, they discover that nothing is as it seems during this Black Christmas. Black Christmas (1974) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) is also available as a bundle with an exclusive, limited-edition enamel pin set.

Here is the list of special features:

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW 2022 restoration of the original mono track

NEW 2022 restoration of the 5.1 audio, restoring missing dialogue, music, and sound effects

Audio Commentary with director Bob Clark

Audio Commentary with actors John Saxon and Keir Dullea

Audio Commentary with Billy (actor Nick Mancuso)

Audio Interview with Bob Clark

Video: 2160p Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible) (1.85:1)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW 2022 restoration of the original mono track

NEW 2022 restoration of the 5.1 audio, restoring missing dialogue, music, and sound effects

Audio Commentary with director Bob Clark

Audio Commentary with actors John Saxon and Keir Dullea

Audio Commentary with Billy (actor Nick Mancuso)

Audio Interview with Bob Clark

NEW Black Christmas: Restoring the Sound – Brett Cameron discusses the hundreds of hours put into the restoration of the film's audio track for this release

NEW Newspaper Ad Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Video: 1080p (1.85:1)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1

DISC 3 (BLU-RAY):

2006 Critical Mass Master

Film and Furs: Remembering Black Christmas – an interview with actor Art Hindle

Victims and Virgins: Remembering Black Christmas – an interview with actress Lynne Griffin

40th Anniversary Panel at FanExpo 2014

Black Christmas Legacy

On Screen: Black Christmas

12 Days of Black Christmas

Black Christmas Revisited

Archival Interviews with the cast

Midnight Screening Q&A

Two Scenes with a new soundtrack

Radio Spots

TV Spots

Theatrical Trailers

Alternate Title Sequence

Photo Gallery