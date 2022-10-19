Black Christmas 4K Blu-ray Release Coming On December 6th
Black Christmas, the original 1974 film, is a slasher that has needed an updated release for a while, and Scream Factory has announced that there will be a 4K Blu-ray released just in time for this holiday season. This release will feature a brand new 4K scan of the film, restored audio putting back missing lines and more, also the focus of a new featurette on the release. Three discs will be included. You can see the cover for the release below. There will also be a bundle with a pin set and poster available.
Black Christmas 1974 4K Release Details
In Black Christmas (1974) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD), the college town of Bedford is receiving an unwelcome guest this Christmas. As the residents of the sorority house Pi Kappa Sigma prepare for the festive season, a stranger begins to stalk the house. A series of obscene phone calls start to plague the sorority, and it becomes clear that a psychopath has more than merriment on his mind. As the police try to trace the phone calls, they discover that nothing is as it seems during this Black Christmas. Black Christmas (1974) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) is also available as a bundle with an exclusive, limited-edition enamel pin set.
Here is the list of special features:
DISC 1 (UHD):
- NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative
- NEW 2022 restoration of the original mono track
- NEW 2022 restoration of the 5.1 audio, restoring missing dialogue, music, and sound effects
- Audio Commentary with director Bob Clark
- Audio Commentary with actors John Saxon and Keir Dullea
- Audio Commentary with Billy (actor Nick Mancuso)
- Audio Interview with Bob Clark
Video: 2160p Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible) (1.85:1)
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1
- NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative
- NEW 2022 restoration of the original mono track
- NEW 2022 restoration of the 5.1 audio, restoring missing dialogue, music, and sound effects
- Audio Commentary with director Bob Clark
- Audio Commentary with actors John Saxon and Keir Dullea
- Audio Commentary with Billy (actor Nick Mancuso)
- Audio Interview with Bob Clark
- NEW Black Christmas: Restoring the Sound – Brett Cameron discusses the hundreds of hours put into the restoration of the film's audio track for this release
- NEW Newspaper Ad Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
Video: 1080p (1.85:1)
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1
DISC 3 (BLU-RAY):
- 2006 Critical Mass Master
- Film and Furs: Remembering Black Christmas – an interview with actor Art Hindle
- Victims and Virgins: Remembering Black Christmas – an interview with actress Lynne Griffin
- 40th Anniversary Panel at FanExpo 2014
- Black Christmas Legacy
- On Screen: Black Christmas
- 12 Days of Black Christmas
- Black Christmas Revisited
- Archival Interviews with the cast
- Midnight Screening Q&A
- Two Scenes with a new soundtrack
- Radio Spots
- TV Spots
- Theatrical Trailers
- Alternate Title Sequence
- Photo Gallery