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The Odyssey: "Fantastic Voyage" Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Odyssey, director Christopher Nolan and the cast discuss the film's scope and the on-location shoot.

Article Summary A new The Odyssey behind-the-scenes featurette spotlights Christopher Nolan and the cast discussing the film’s massive scope.

The Odyssey marketing is ramping up as Universal highlights the production’s ambitious on-location shoot around the world.

The featurette emphasizes the challenging real-world locations Nolan used, including a striking cave sequence filmed practically.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026, bringing Homer’s saga to IMAX screens.

When it was announced that Christopher Nolan was doing a movie about the making of the atomic bomb, the running joke was that he was going to actually detonate a nuclear bomb. Nolan's commitment to filming everything practically applies even to movies that are based entirely on myth. Universal has started kicking up the marketing for The Odyssey as we head into the final weeks before its release, and the behind-the-scenes featurette focuses heavily on the film's scope, specifically its many filming locations. There are some truly wild places that Nolan filmed in, including a cave where you have to wonder how they managed to make it a soundable film location without damaging the cave itself.

Then again, this is a Nolan movie, so maybe issues with sound design won't be a problem.

The Odyssey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It was never a myth, it's a legacy. A film by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is in theaters July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.

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