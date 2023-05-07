Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Opens Summer Box Office On Top Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 easily won the Weekend Box Office, but its lower gross means we can finally admit fatigue has set in.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, of course, won the weekend box office in its debut; there was never any doubt about that. The question was if it could reach the heights of Vol. 2, which opened with $146 million way back in 2017. It did not, coming in at $114 million, over $30 million less. Most will point to "superhero fatigue," a term that has been floating around for years at this point. While I hate using that term, it does apply here. Not for those of us in the fandom; we showed up and showed hard. The problem is that it appears general audiences are staying away. Marel Studios basically told people that Endgame was the culmination of everything, and they took that to heart. They are the ones that sent the MCU to such soaring heights, and now that they have mostly stopped coming, we are seeing grosses that are more in line with superhero films before the boom period. Not bad at all, just not world-beating.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Sets The Tone For Summer

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dethrones The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which ruled with an iron fist for the month of April. That movie added $18.6 million to drop to second for the first time. That puts that film over $500 million domestically as well. In third place once again went to Evil Dead Rise with $5.7 million, sending it over $50 million. Fourth went to Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret with $3.6 million, a -50% drop that is a little surprising. Rounding out the top five was newcomer Love Again from Sony with $2.4 million. Considering nobody knows what the film is, I would say this is the only time we will have to mention it.

Outside the top five, Air grossed another $1.4 million to put the Amazon film over $50 million, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves grossed $1.5 million to put it over $90 million. If it keeps that up…could it reach and leg out to $100 million? Put some money behind a small re-release, Paramount; let's get it there.

The weekend box office top five for May 5th:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3- $114 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie- $18.6 million Evil Dead Rise- $5.7 million Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret- $3.6 million Love Again- $2.4 million

Next week, the only wide release is Book Club: The Next Chapter. So, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gets one more week at the top. The big question is, how significant will the drop be?