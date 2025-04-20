Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: frankenstein, guillermo del toro, Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein: Elordi Watched Every Creature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein star Jacob Elordi says he watched "every creature film" with Mike Hill, who designed the creature and ran prosthetics.

For a minute, it looked like we would get two Frankenstein adaptations at the end of this year. The Bride! from Warner Bros., and director Maggie Gyllenhaal and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein from Guillermo del Toro, obviously, and that one is over on Netflix. They couldn't be more different in terms of style, that is even more apparent now that we got to see some footage from The Bride! earlier this month, but del Toro is someone who takes well-known material and does something you wouldn't expect with it. See his Pinocchio adaptation a couple of years ago. We're still waiting on a solid release date for this one, but all sources are pointing toward November 2025. So it's still a long way away, and Netflix isn't exactly known for heavily promoting movies far in advance, but that isn't stopping publications like IndieWire from asking the actors questions while they are promoting other projects. Jacob Elordi was a later addition, replacing Andrew Garfield as The Monster, and del Toro gave him some unexpected reading material to help Elordi become The Monster.

"We watched them together, and with Mike Hill, who designed the creature and ran the prosthetics," said Elordi. "I think I've seen every creature film ever made. Strangely enough, Guillermo gave me a baby book — a baby development book — at the start of filming. [Those] two references I remember greatly."

Frankenstein has been a passion project for Del Toro for years, and in 2023, it finally got off the ground at Netflix. The cast began to fill out and included some impressive names such as Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, and Felix Kammerer. Isaac will be Victor Frankenstein, and Elordi, who took over the role from Andrew Garfield, will play the Monster. Del Toro is writing, directing, and producing alongside J. Miles Dale, with whom he worked as a producer on Cabinet of Curiosities. The logline of the film reads as, "Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation." It currently has a fall 2025 release date.

