Guillermo del Toro Eyeing Frankenstein For Netflix With Cast In Mind Guillermo del Toro, fresh off his Oscars win Sunday, may be tackling Frankenstein next for Netflix with a stellar cast.

Guillermo del Toro won the Oscar for Best Animated Film this past Sunday for his take on Pinocchio for Netflix. Now, it looks like they will also team up again for his next live-action film, and it is a doozy. Deadline reports that his next live-action film will be his take on Frankenstein, the classic monster created by Mary Shelley. Not only that, but three big stars are also possibly attached to the film; Andrew Garfield, Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac. Which of the two male leads would play the monster, and which would play the good doctor, but my money would be on Isaac as the monster. Nothing is finalized right now, as the report states that he is still hammering away on the script, but it also says he has met with all three actors, and they are game.

Just Thinking About del Toro Making This Gives Me Chills

"Insiders close to the pic caution that del Toro is still working on the script, and no formal offers have been given to any actors. But sources add that he has met with all three, and each is on board to star. Del Toro has been developing the Frankenstein project for some time and has always wanted to make a movie centered on the iconic Mary Shelley story. It is unknown whether his version would be a period pic or set in modern times. It is also unknown who would be playing Doctor Frankenstein or his creation; it is believed Goth would be playing Doctor Frankenstein's love interest. Even in its early days, del Toro seems to be pulling together an ensemble as on fire as any in this town."

Talk about a perfect pairing of material and creator. The idea of del Toro making this film is enough to make my heart flutter and gives me chills. I wish he would stop working with Netflix so much because I want to watch his movies in theaters, but this has to happen is fine with me. Hopefully, this becomes official soon, and we can start swooning over the possibilities for this film.