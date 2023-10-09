Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: david s goyer, guillermo del toro, Jabba the Hutt, lucasfilm, star wars

Guillermo Del Toro's Star Wars Film: "Rise and Fall of Jabba the Hutt"

Guillermo del Toro has revealed that the Star Wars film he was working on with David S. Goyer was about "the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt."

When it comes to massive franchises, there are likely many projects out there by notable directors and writers that just never came to be, for whatever reason, lurking around on hard drives in Hollywood. Last month, we learned about one of those projects, and it was a Star Wars film that writer David S. Goyer was reportedly working on with director Guillermo del Toro. Goyer kept things pretty vague, and del Toro even took to social media to confirm that the project was in the works at some point and teased what it could be about. Collider recently hosted a 10-anniversary screening of Pacific Rim, and they got the chance to interview del Toro. One of the things they asked him about was the Star Wars project, and del Toro revealed some details, including what it was about.

"We had the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt, so I was super happy," del Toro revealed. "We were doing a lot of stuff, and then it's not my property, it's not my money, and then it's one of those 30 screenplays that goes away. Sometimes, I'm bitter; sometimes, I'm not. I always turn to my team and say, "Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned." You can never be ungrateful with life. Whatever life sends you, there's something to be learned from it. So, you know, I trust the universe, I do. When something doesn't happen, I go, "Why?" I try to have a dialogue with myself. "Why didn't it happen?" And the more you swim upstream with the universe, the less you're gonna realize where you're going."

It sounds like this film would have fallen in line with similar spin-off films like Rogue One or Solo when the plan was for Star Wars films to almost alternate between one-off spin-off films and trilogy films that moved the main story forward. However, once Solo underperformed and everything else, Star Wars changed directions to streaming and has been hanging out there ever since. However, the thing about spin-off films like the one del Toro is talking about is that they could be made at any time. If Lucasfilm wanted to make it in five years, they very easily could because they aren't beholden to any trilogies we know of. So, while we often tell you not to linger on the films that never came to be, and you shouldn't become obsessed with this one, keep it in the back of your mind that this sounds like the type of film Lucasfilm could pick up later on down the line if they were so inclined. Who knows–stranger things have happened.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!