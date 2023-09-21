Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged:

Guillermo del Toro Confirms Scrapped Star Wars Film With David Goyer

Writer David Goyer has revealed that he wrote an un-produced Star Wars film that Guillermo del Toro was set to direct.

When it comes to franchises that carry a lot of weight behind them, there will always be projects that didn't get off the ground for whatever reason. There are probably countless DC, Marvel, James Bond, and other treatments and scripts floating around on various hard drives worldwide that will never see the light of day. Some of them sound more promising than others, and most of them we'll never know about. Sometimes, people will drop little nuggets of information to tease us about what probably happened on another timeline. This happened on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Variety) when they interviewed writer David Goyer, who admitted that he had worked on a Star Wars movie that the legendary Guillermo del Toro was set to direct.

"I wrote an un-produced 'Star Wars' movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct. That was about four years ago," Goyer said. "There was a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff going on at Lucasfilm at the time. It's a cool script… you have to ask him about it. There is a lot of cool artwork from it that was produced."

Sometimes, with this sort of thing, the other people involved will stay silent, but del Toro decided that he would let everyone know that this was true and dropped a not-so-subtle hint about what the movie could have been about. "True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters?" del Toro said in one tweet that seems to hint that this was a movie involving Jabba the Hut. "BTW This is MANY, MANY moons ago… about 6 years or so…" He said in a follow-up. As for Goyer, he went on to explain that he also worked on a treatment for a Jedi origin story, which is actually the general idea for the film that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold is working on per the Star Wars Celebration announcement earlier this year.

