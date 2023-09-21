Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged:
Guillermo del Toro Confirms Scrapped Star Wars Film With David Goyer
Writer David Goyer has revealed that he wrote an un-produced Star Wars film that Guillermo del Toro was set to direct.
When it comes to franchises that carry a lot of weight behind them, there will always be projects that didn't get off the ground for whatever reason. There are probably countless DC, Marvel, James Bond, and other treatments and scripts floating around on various hard drives worldwide that will never see the light of day. Some of them sound more promising than others, and most of them we'll never know about. Sometimes, people will drop little nuggets of information to tease us about what probably happened on another timeline. This happened on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Variety) when they interviewed writer David Goyer, who admitted that he had worked on a Star Wars movie that the legendary Guillermo del Toro was set to direct.
"I wrote an un-produced 'Star Wars' movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct. That was about four years ago," Goyer said. "There was a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff going on at Lucasfilm at the time. It's a cool script… you have to ask him about it. There is a lot of cool artwork from it that was produced."
