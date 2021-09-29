Halloween Kills: Another Track From John Carpenter's Score is Out

Halloween Kills is finally only two weeks away, and another track from John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies score is here. This one, titled 'Michael's Legend,' is not nearly as intense as the first two tracks released 'Unkillable' and 'Rampage,' but instead more of a softer, haunting piano piece. As always, really excellent stuff from the trio. You can listen to the new track down below. You will not be sad that you did.

Halloween Kills Soundtrack Details

"Renowned composer and filmmaker John Carpenter and his musical foils Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies have announced details for the upcoming release of the original motion picture soundtrack for the fiercely anticipated second installment of the new Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, through Sacred Bones Records in a wide range of variants (details below). The soundtrack will be released in conjunction with the film release on October 15, 2021, from Universal Pictures, Miramax, and Blumhouse, directed by David Gordon Green and starring horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis. Like the film itself, the score stays true to the spirit of what made the 1978 original great while bringing it firmly into the present."

I am so excited to get my hands on this. Anytime a new Halloween film comes out is a special time for me, but getting the scores on vinyl is part of the experience, and that these new films feature Carpenter makes them must listens as soon as I leave the theater. Halloween Kills hits theaters and streaming the same day on Peacock on October 15. The soundtrack hits stores that same day in record shops everywhere. Go here to preorder from Sacred Bones Records.