Halloween Kills Trailer Has Been Unleashed, Michael Returns Oct. 15th

Halloween Kills is finally releasing in a couple of months, and ahead of The Forever Purge coming out next week, a new trailer for the film was just released by Universal and Blumhouse. When we last left Michael Myers, he was burning alive in the remote home of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who was escaping in the back of a pick-up truck with her daughter (Judy Greer) and grand-daughter (Andy Matichak). This middle film of the planned trilogy was supposed to release in October of 2020, but the pandemic and theater shutdowns changed those planes. You can see the brutal new trailer for Halloween Kills below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Halloween Kills – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hL6R3HmQfPc&t=1s)

Halloween Kills May be One Of The Most Violent Yet

"In 2018, David Gordon Green's Halloween, starring icon Jamie Lee Curtis, killed at the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman. And the Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn't over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes.

As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight."

With Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak all returning, Halloween Kills, along with Robert Longstreet, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and James Jude Courtney, opens in theaters on October 15th, 2021.