Hamilton Is Heading To The Big Screen Next Month

The 2016 cast recording of Hamilton is officially heading to the big screen next month. Disney took the film off the release schedule during the pandemic, and it premiered on Disney+ in 2020.

Article Summary The original 2016 Broadway cast recording of Hamilton returns to theaters for a limited run starting September 5.

Disney initially released Hamilton on Disney+ in 2020 after pulling it from the theatrical schedule during the pandemic.

Special screenings include a premiere event at New York's Delacorte Theater, with a ticket lottery benefiting The Public Theater.

Tickets are on sale now, with additional release dates for the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand later this year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, studios needed to make some hard decisions when it came to their big releases. Did they want to sit back and wait until theaters reopened while hoping that people would still be interested in the theatrical experience? Did they want to release their movies as some sort of PVOD or streaming service so they could try to have some sort of revenue during the shutdown? It was a weird time, and some decisions were probably better than others. However, it did normalize the idea of a re-release, so when Disney announced that the cast recording of Hamilton would be skipping theaters to head to Disney+, it was really only a matter of time before they did some sort of theatrical release. It might have taken a bit longer than anyone expected, but starting next month, fans of the musical have the chance to see the 2016 cast recording on the big screen for the first time, starting September 5th. Tickets are on sale now on Fandango. Hamilton will also be released in the U.K. and Ireland on September 26, and Australia and New Zealand on November 13.

Your local theater isn't the only place you have the opportunity to see this specific recording on the big screen. On September 3rd, there will be a special premiere screening in the Delacorte Theater, home of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park, in New York City. A limited number of advance tickets will be available for a donation beginning August 11. A free ticket lottery distribution will be available at The Public Theater on September 3, as well as a free standby line in Central Park prior to the screening's start. More information at PublicTheater.org. All advance ticket donations will benefit The Public Theater, where "Hamilton" originally debuted in 2015 before transferring to Broadway.

"When we filmed 'Hamilton,' we wanted to try to capture the feeling of being in the Richard Rodgers Theatre during that first year on Broadway," says director/producer Thomas Kail, "and we're thrilled that audiences will now have the opportunity to experience it on the big screen."

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of "Hamilton" combines the best elements of live theater and film to create a thrilling experience. "Hamilton" is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, "Hamilton" has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail, "Hamilton" is inspired by the book "Alexander Hamilton" by Ron Chernow and produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers. Filming was produced by RadicalMedia. The 11-time-Tony Award®-, GRAMMY Award®-, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical stars: Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

