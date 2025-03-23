Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: christopher landon, film, happy death day, Happy Death Day 2U, hapyp death day 3, Universal Pictures

Happy Death Day Filmmaker is Still Committed to Making a Third Entry

The filmmaker behind the Happy Death Day franchise reveals why a potential third installment would be a departure from the other films.

Article Summary Happy Death Day 3 is still a possibility, dependent on studio interest, says director Christopher Landon.

Landon promises a fresh genre twist, breaking from the series' time-loop formula if a third film is made.

Star Jessica Rothe is engaged in ongoing talks with Landon about the potential third installment.

Universal's decision to greenlight will depend on fan demand and the commercial appeal of the new concept.

The Happy Death Day franchise, with its clever blend of slasher horror and time-loop comedy, has carved out a unique space in the genre landscape. While fans have eagerly awaited news of a third installment, director Christopher Landon recently offered an optimistic update at SXSW, revealing that the project remains a possibility, albeit one contingent on studio interest.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Landon confirmed that he's sticking to the idea he's repeatedly pitched for a third film and that discussions with star Jessica Rothe have been ongoing. "That was a long time ago. I did [pitch a third movie]. I've had the idea for a long time. Jessica Rothe and I have talked about it a lot. The beauty is that it's not set on the same day, and it's not in the same loop. So, if the opportunity should ever arise, and if Universal ever decides that they actually want a third because the fans do…" He then adds, "But what's interesting is that each movie kind of introduced a slightly new genre that we mashed in there. The third movie brings in a whole other genre."

Why This Big Swing Could Also Hinder the Chances of Happy Death Day 3

This genre-bending timeline approach has been a hallmark of the franchise, helping the film series earn its own dedicated fan base. The first film cleverly fused slasher tropes with time-loop mechanics, while the sequel expanded the scope to include science fiction elements. Landon's hint of a "whole other genre" in the third installment raises intriguing (and financially risky) possibilities, leaving fans to speculate on the direction the story could take.

As he's previously stated, the potential for a third film still hinges on Universal's decision to greenlight the project. While fan enthusiasm remains strong, the studio's willingness to invest in another installment will likely depend on various factors, including the commercial viability of the concept given its lackluster box office performance with its less popular sequel. All things considered, the absence of a traditional time loop in the proposed sequel presents a significant departure from the franchise's established formula, and that's at least a little intriguing for those invested in its ongoing story arc.

For now, fans can hold onto hope that the unique blend of horror, comedy, and genre experimentation that defines the Happy Death Day franchise will return for another round.

