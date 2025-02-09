Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world, film, harrison ford, Marvel Studios

Harrison Ford Didn't Initially Know That He Was Red Hulk

Harrison Ford recently revealed that he wasn't aware that he would be Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

Article Summary Harrison Ford reveals he didn't know he'd play Red Hulk in Marvel's new Captain America movie.

Ford joined the film without a full script, trusting Marvel's reputation for fun productions.

Ford compared discovering his role as Red Hulk to life's unexpected surprises.

Fans are excited for Red Hulk's live-action debut in Captain America: Brave New World.

Later this month, Marvel Studios is dropping the next chapter of the MCU with Captain America: Brave New World, and we're extremely excited to see Red Hulk make his live-action debut. Which, according to the actor playing the role, wasn't something he even realized upon joining the film.

When speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Harrison Ford revealed that he hadn't actually seen a complete script when he initially signed on to Captain America: Brave New World. Discussing his state of mind on that, he reveals, "Why not [sign on]? I saw enough [Marvel movies] to see actors that I admired having a good time." However, because he didn't look over any script details, the actor admits that he didn't even realize his character would be making a Red Hulk transition until the film was further into production. Ford then tells the outlet, "I didn't really know that at the end, I would turn into the Red Hulk. Well, it's like life; you only get so far in the kit until the last page of the instructions is missing."

At the time of the reveal, many assumed that was the primary reason that Ford agreed in the first place, but clearly, it was just the actor's blind faith in Marvel that worked in his favor!

Captain America: Brave New World Cast, Release Date, and Plot Details

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, Louis D'Esposito, and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!