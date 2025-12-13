Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: brian michael bendis, torso, Zach Cregger

Bendis & Andreyko's Torso Film Adapt Moving Forward With Zach Cregger

A film adaptation of Torso, the limited series by Brian Michael Bendis and Marc Andreyko, is in development at Netflix with Roy Lee and Zach Cregger producing.

Article Summary Netflix is moving forward with a film adaptation of the noir comic series Torso by Brian Michael Bendis and Marc Andreyko.

Zach Cregger and producer Roy Lee are attached to the project, with no director announced yet.

Torso has faced a long road in Hollywood, previously involving directors like David Fincher and Paul Greengrass.

The story follows Eliot Ness as he chases a notorious serial killer in 1930s Cleveland, based on true events.

Much like video games, it seems like people have only just figured out that when you adapt something from one medium to another, you need to take that into account. You don't play a video game like you watch a TV show, you don't watch a musical like you watch a film, and you certainly don't read a comic like you watch a movie. Where most adaptations fail is not taking the change in medium into account, but people have seemingly gotten over that hurdle for video games and comics. More and more projects are crawling their way out of development hell, and Torso is the latest, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A film adaptation of the six-issue mini-series written by Brian Michael Bendis and Marc Andreyko and initially published by Image Comics from October 1998 to September 1999 is moving forward at Netflix.

According to THR, there isn't a director attached at the time of writing, but we have a long list of producers. Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee has partnered once again with his Weapons filmmaker, Zach Cregger, who will produce the project via his Subconscious production banner. Alex Hedlund and Nick Antosca will produce via their shingle, Eat the Cat. Bendis and Andreyko will exec produce.

Book summary from the Dark Horse official website: Cleveland. 1935. Eliot Ness, fresh from his legendary Chicago triumph over Al Capone and associates, set his sights on Cleveland. He went on a crusade that matched, and sometimes even surpassed, his past accomplishments. But dismembered body parts started washing up in a concentrated area of Lake Erie Sound. Headless torsos that left no clues to their identity or reason for death. Eliot Ness and his colorful gang of The Unknowns chased this killer through the underbelly of Cleveland for years. As far as the public was concerned, he was never captured. But what really happened is even more shocking.

Torso is another comic property that has been in some level of development in Hollywood for a long time, with some sources citing talks about a film adaptation back in early 2006. At the time, it was reported that David Fincher would be directing for Paramount, which isn't a bad pick considering the subject matter. Fincher had Seven under his belt and was coming off Fight Club in 1999 and Panic Room in 2002. However, there wasn't any movement on the project following the initial announcement, and version one was confirmed to be canceled in late 2006.

It would take almost six years for someone to try to pull Torso out of development hell yet again, but this time, David Lowery was hired to write and direct the film; however, nothing moved forward. Still at Paramount, the film was handed over to director Paul Greengrass by early 2017. However, nothing happened there, and Paramount lost the rights to the film. Since then, the rights have reverted back to Andreyko and Bendis, and while there were some rumblings a couple of months ago, it appears that this is the current version that is moving forward. Netflix picking up the rights isn't that surprising, either, all things considered; they were the ones that pulled The Killer out of its long journey through development hell.

