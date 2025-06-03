Posted in: Disney, Marvel Studios, Movies, Universal | Tagged: bridget jones, captain america

UK Audience For New Bridget Jones Was Twice That Of Captain America

The UK audience for the new Bridget Jones movie, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, was twice that of Captain America: Brave New World.

Article Summary Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy’s UK box office was double that of Captain America: Brave New World.

Despite UK success, the new Bridget Jones movie skipped US theaters for a Peacock streaming release.

24% of UK viewers had never seen any Bridget Jones film before, with strong interest from younger audiences.

UK cinema-goers showed record low awareness of big upcoming movies, down from previous years’ stats.

The most recent Bridget Jones movie, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, starring Renée Zellweger, was not released in the USA and is just coming to DVD/Blu-ray now. In retrospect, it seems that this might have been a mistake. When released in the UK earlier this year, it made £20 million in the UK alone, double that of Captain America: Brave New World, which made £10 million. Both films were released in February around the Valentine's Day period, which boosted the UK box office, as the stat below shows. It's just that Bridget Jones did twice that of Cap.

Now, obviously, Bridget Jones films will do better in the UK and Captain America films will do better in the US. The clue is in the name, but it seems odd that one was entirely junked for a stateside cinema release in favour of the US streaming service Peacock. Where, you know, it did well, but it seems that distributors may have missed a trick here.

Lucy Jones, Executive Director of market research company Comscore, did some number crunching for a presentation for the UK Cinema Association, revealing these above statistics and more. Regarding those who saw Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, 24% had never seen any of the previous three films, whether in cinemas, on home screens, or on mobile phones. A quarter of those in the cinema didn't know who Daniel Cleaver or Mark Darcy were, going in, which I felt was extraordinary. And while the Bridget Jones cinema audience being 64% female wasn't a surprise, 44% of those who saw the film were under 25, which I though was a massive surprise, considering that Bridget Jones is a nineties phenomena, the original column was from thirty years ago, and the first film is only just under 25 years old itself.

The other major trend reported for 2025 UK cinema goers is an absolute lack of what they call "slate awareness," which is way down for 2025. Of all those questioned who were shown a slate of big films expected in 2025, 34% had not heard of any of the movies, while for 2024, it was only 23%. That is something they would very much like to change…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!