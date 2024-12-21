Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: anthony mackie, avengers: doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, captain america: brave new world, film, Marvel Studios, mcu

Anthony Mackie on the Russo Brothers Return to Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie shares his reaction to the news that the Russo brothers will return for Avengers.

We're currently a few months away from the release of Captain America: Brave New World, which will become the first entry of the film series to be led by Anthony Mackie since taking on the Captain America mantle. While the film is definitely an exciting MCU event, fans are really anticipating the return of the Avengers franchise spearheaded by the Russo brothers — presumably including Mackie, Robert Downey Jr., possibly Chris Evans, and several other familiar faces within the multiverse.

During an interview with Empire Magazine (via Screen Rant), the cast and crew of Captain America: Brave New World opened up about the 2025 film and beyond, where Mackie shared his thoughts about the return of the Russo brothers, who are poised to tell the next chapter of the MCU with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. "[I'm] really looking forward to getting back on set with the Russos," Mackie admits to the magazine. The Captain America star then adds that based on what they've accomplished in the past with Marvel Studios, they clearly, "understand this Marvel world in a very unique way." In addition to his excitement about the Russo brothers returning, Mackie also shared his excitement for the return of Downey and noted that "what [Downey] brings to the table is just a huge opportunity."

While we wait to see how that pans out, at least we can look forward to seeing Red Hulk's debut in 2025!

Captain America: Brave New World Plot, Official Cast, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, Louis D'Esposito, and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025

