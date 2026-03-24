Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: caine, donnie yen, john wick

John Wick Caine Spin-Off Film Will Begin Production Next Month

The next John Wick spinoff focusing on Donnie Yen's character, Caine, will begin production next month, with Yen set to star and direct, and Rina Sawayama reprising her role as Akira.

Article Summary Production begins next month on the John Wick Caine spinoff, with Donnie Yen starring and directing.

Rina Sawayama returns as Akira, with the film set after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4.

The project aims to spotlight Caine’s character, with a focus on martial arts and emotional depth.

Producers include John Wick veterans, but no official release date or full cast announced yet.

The second big screen John Wick spinoff begins filming next month. The idea of John Wick spinoff films likely seemed like a better idea last year than it does now, following Ballerina's underperformance at both the box office and critically. Now they have another attempt with the new Caine movie, which follows established characters we met in the fourth film. Donnie Yen is starring and directing from a screenplay written by Mattson Tomlin. Rina Sawayama is also reprising her role as Akira, though they appear to be the only confirmed cast members at this time. According to Deadline, Caine enters production next month, though that title might not be confirmed. The movie was listed as Untitled in the Deadline piece, but when the official Lionsgate X/Twitter shared the Deadline story, the post said, "CAINE – Coming Soon."

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a press release, "It became clear after John Wick: Chapter 4 that fans were particularly intrigued by Caine, which made his story the most natural next chapter of the franchise. It's truly exciting to be embarking on a strategic partnership with Donnie—he has the vision to bring to life this extension of the John Wick universe in a way that's authentic to his own signature style, flair, and expertise as a filmmaker."

"What drew me to Caine is the contradiction. He carries love, responsibility, and sacrifice in a world built on consequence. That creates a very different kind of action hero," said Yen. "This film is an opportunity to push the genre forward. My goal is to create the most definitive martial arts-infused action film ever made, one that honors what audiences love about John Wick while bringing a new emotional depth and visual language to the story. As both director and actor, I'm excited to shape this chapter in a way that reflects everything I've learned over decades in action cinema, while building something that feels entirely new."

The only story details that are shared in the article that refer to the story say that the film "will follow Caine's story in the events post 2023's John Wick: Chapter 4; the hitman freed from his obligations to The High Table." At this time of writing, there isn't a release date either. There is a fifth John Wick film in development, along with an animated prequel.

Deadline cites the following as the production staff: John Wick producers Thunder Road, including Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski, who will produce through the 87Eleven Entertainment production banner. Keanu Reeves and John Saunders will also produce. Yen will also serve as EP.

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