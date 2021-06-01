Patrick Wilson Talks Atmospheric Changes for The Conjuring 3

The third chapter of the official The Conjuring universe is just a few days away, and there's a lot of excitement for the return of Ed and Lorraine Warren on the big screen (or small, for those watching on HBO Max.)

The franchise has spread out into several ideas like The Nun and Annabelle, but the tentpole films of the franchise maintain the best reputation for horror within The Conjuring world. After years of waiting for more Ed and Lorraine, the new film is said to involve a court case, giving it a very different setting from previous installments that appears reminiscent of The Exorcism of Emily Rose.

As the film quickly approaches, the cast has been doing their rounds to promote the film, and in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, star Patrick Wilson hinted at the shifts to come. Wilson tells EW, "Let's see, we're a few years older, a few years wiser, and immediately, we're called into a much different case than we've ever dealt with. We start with an exorcism, which is something that was absolutely true, and they were trying to help the Glatzel family."

Wilson elaborates, "Very quickly that transpires into an actual homicide, so all of a sudden we're in a different land than we've been in with any of these other Conjuring films. It's a life lost and all that that entails, and now we're involved in the court system, and the police are involved so. [This] is something that was a very conscious choice of like, we can't go back and do a haunted house or another family with a demonic possession and hold up crosses and damn the devil to hell, although I think I do that. [Laughs]"

Getting to mix law, paranormal activity, and a gifted couple aiming to save souls could create quite an unexpected mix of genres. So we'll have to see how it comes together when The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is released on June 4.