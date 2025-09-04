Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: HIM, Justin Tipping, marlon wayans, Tyriq Withers

HIM: Tyriq Withers Says "This Film Is On A Whole Other Level"

Universal released another behind-the-scenes featurette for HIM, where star Tyriq Withers praises the psychological elements of the film.

Article Summary Tyriq Withers calls psychological thriller HIM "on a whole other level" in new featurette.

Universal continues its behind-the-scenes push, dropping another HIM poster to fuel hype.

Star Tyriq Withers explains his love for psychological thrillers and the film’s unique edge.

HIM's marketing blitz builds with fresh featurettes and exclusive Dolby and IMAX posters.

The behind-the-scenes focused marketing campaign for HIM continues with yet another featurette. This one has star Tyriq Withers declaring that this film is "on a whole other level," and he explained all of the reasons he is personally a fan of psychological thrillers. It's interesting because in this featurette, the word "horror" is never mentioned, but we have seen that come up a lot when it comes to this film. It seems like it's going to walk that line much in the same way NOPE did. There were moments in that film that were horrific, that scene with the people from the ranch isn't leaving my brain anytime soon, but it's not a horror movie.

Jordan Peele isn't directing this one, but you can feel his influence. Even in the footage that has been released, it's clear that director Justin Tipping managed to create some absolutely buckwild-looking shots. It's unclear if this movie will work one way or another, but it does appear to be one of those films where you can pause it at any given time and put that frame on a wall because it's that pretty. We got a poster from IMAX yesterday, and today, Dolby dropped their poster on the impressive pile that HIM has managed to accumulate.

HIM: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time?

From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman and Nope, comes a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans (Air, Respect).

HIM stars former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football's annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah's isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam's training accelerates, Isaiah's charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

The film features a dynamic supporting cast including alternative comedy legend Tim Heidecker (First Time Female Director, Us) and Australian comic Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), plus MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, all three in their feature film debuts.

HIM is directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) from an acclaimed Black List screenplay by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie (creators of the sci-fi crime series Limetown) and by Justin Tipping. The film is produced by Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Jordan Peele (Candyman, BlacKkKlansman), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Lovecraft Country) and Jamal M. Watson (Hala, Sprinter) for Monkeypaw Productions and is executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw's Kate Oh. HIM will be released in theaters on September 19, 2025.

