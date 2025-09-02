Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: HIM

HIM: Tickets On Sale, From Idol To Rival BTS Featurette, New Poster

Tickets for HIM have officially gone on sale. We also got a new behind-the-scenes featurette and another new poster.

Article Summary HIM movie tickets are now on sale, signaling a ramp-up in official marketing and promotion.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette offers fresh insights into the mysterious upcoming thriller.

Universal Pictures has revealed another striking poster as anticipation builds for HIM's release.

Producer Jordan Peele backs this psychological drama, raising expectations for its industry impact.

There have been several movies that look extremely promising that seem like they are being forgotten or buried by the studios that are releasing them. One would think they would be promoting the hell out of something with Jordan Peele attached as a producer and with how well Nope did, but it still appears that things are remaining very quiet for HIM. Maybe the tone of everything is going to share now that ticklets are officially on sale, but we'll have to see. With tickers going on sale, that means more content, but not footage from the movie, which isn't a bad thing. We have another featurette and whatever is lingering beneath of surface of this one, if there is anything, Universal has done an excellent job of concealing it. We also got another poster, and let's nominate HIM for the best posters of the year, because how does every single one rule?

HIM: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time?

From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman and Nope, comes a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans (Air, Respect).

HIM stars former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football's annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah's isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam's training accelerates, Isaiah's charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

The film features a dynamic supporting cast including alternative comedy legend Tim Heidecker (First Time Female Director, Us) and Australian comic Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), plus MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, all three in their feature film debuts.

HIM is directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) from an acclaimed Black List screenplay by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie (creators of the sci-fi crime series Limetown) and by Justin Tipping. The film is produced by Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Jordan Peele (Candyman, BlacKkKlansman), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Lovecraft Country) and Jamal M. Watson (Hala, Sprinter) for Monkeypaw Productions and is executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw's Kate Oh. HIM will be released in theaters on September 19, 2025.

