How to Make a Killing: Prune the Family Tree in The Official Trailer

It's time to prune the family tree in the official trailer, poster, and image for How to Make a Killing, which will be in theaters this February.

Article Summary The official trailer for How to Make a Killing teases a dark, comedic take on family inheritance gone wrong.

A24 unveils new footage, poster, and a first look at the film's unconventional mix of humor and suspense.

The story explores how greed and family rivalries spiral when big money is on the line.

How to Make a Killing hits theaters in February, and appears to be aiming to attract a wider audience to A24's slate.

Whenever the topic of inheritance comes up, there are a couple of jokes that people will usually make, and one of them, if the inheritance is shared, is something along the lines of killing the other people who are in the running for the money. Money and inheritance can get ugly when you're dealing with blue-collar workers, but when you start involving the wealthy who have more money than god, things get even more interesting. Most people with wealth have airtight wills that dictate exactly who gets what and when, but when the money moves from person A to B is the thing that can cause chaos. How to Make a Killing takes those jokes and pushes them to their logical extreme. The official trailer, poster, and an image were recently released.

A24 has had a bit of a hit-or-miss year in terms of what they are picking up for distribution. While Warfare was a massive hit back in April, almost nothing else on their slate has connected with audiences. In terms of tone and story, How to Make a Killing is pretty approachable and conventional for the average moviegoer who doesn't usually check out any A24-distributed films. February is likely a relatively safe window for a release date as well. It's not the dead zone it used to be, but it's not littered with a million blockbusters to compete with.

How to Make a Killing: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, blue-collar Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell) will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way.

From writer/director John Patton Ford and starring Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley, Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, and Ed Harris. How to Make a Killing – In Theaters this February.

