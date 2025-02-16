Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Dean DeBois, film, how to train your dragon, Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon Director Wanted Shot for Shot Moments

The director of the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon explains why they opted to include several scenes from the animated version.

Article Summary Director Dean DeBlois aims to recreate key scenes from the animated How to Train Your Dragon in the live-action film.

Iconic moments like Hiccup and Toothless's first flight are carefully emulated shot for shot in the upcoming release.

The film's nostalgic approach balances with its promise of new original content for old and new fans alike.

How to Train Your Dragon live-action adaptation hits theaters on June 13, 2025, promising visual spectacle.

When we initially witnessed How to Train Your Dragon in 2010, its success made it apparent that a franchise was inevitable. Then, the film generated two additional sequels, with an upcoming live-action adaptation from Universal Pictures. And while there's been talk of creating original moments for this new iteration, the returning filmmaker attached to the franchise is admitting that he's still hoping to emulate some of the animated film's best scenes.

During an interview with ScreenRant, director Dean DeBlois explains, "I took the stance that there are key moments that people see as iconic to the original trilogy. Like where [Hiccup and Toothless] are drawing in the sand, where they touch the first time, the test drive where they're flying for the first time. We very carefully tried, with the live-action crew on our set and our camera set-up, to mimic those scenes almost shot for shot."

Regardless of the path taken (nostalgia vs. originality), the film is likely to make a lot of money when it hits theaters this summer.

How to Train Your Dragon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage, and destiny.

How To Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

