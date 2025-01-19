Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: how to train your dragon

How To Train Your Dragon: New Trailer Teases Stormfly & Hookfang

Universal has released a new teaser trailer for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon reimagining, which features sneak peeks of Stormfly and Hookfang.

Article Summary Universal unveils a new teaser trailer for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, teasing Stormfly and Hookfang.

Fans get glimpses of Hookfang and Stormfly's design and special effects, adding excitement to the anticipated release.

Live-action adapts the beloved animated saga, promising breathtaking visual effects and a fresh take on the story.

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film stays true to the franchise's roots, slated for a June 13, 2025 release.

A new teaser trailer for the live-action reimaging of How To Train Your Dragon. The first three movies and their spin-off shows are wildly popular with a dedicated fanbase that is very nervous about this movie. This is one of those times when hiding the dragons would not have been the way to go because that is the thing people are worried about. Will these dragons look okay in this film, both design-wise and in terms of special effects? So the first footage we got gave us some good Toothless sneak peeks and this new teaser has some more, but now we got some teases of two of the other dragons that will play large roles in this film, Stormfly and Hookfang. Their designs aren't anything like Toothless, and in the brief moments we see here, they look pretty good. As someone who loves the animated movies, I'm still on edge for this one, but they keep using that music drop, and it gets me every time. We also have two new images that feature Nico Parker as Astrid, and I'm sure no one is going to get super weird about it.

How to Train Your Dragon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny. How To Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

