Hubie Halloween Trailer: Sandler Halloween Film Hits Netflix Oct. 7th

Hubie Halloween is Adam Sandler's latest film for Netflix, this time a good ole fashion comedy-horror flick. Joining him on this one are Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O'Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, and Blake Clark. In the Hubie Halloween, Sandler stars as Hubie, who protects his town every year on Halloween. This year though, strange things are occurring, and Hubie has to try and stop them. Think Ernest Scared Stupid. Check out the trailer below.

Hubie Halloween Synopsis

"Hubie Dubois thanklessly spends every Halloween, making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it's up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. The film is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast, including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph, produced by Happy Madison."

I have not watched any of the Adam Sandler/Netflix films, so I guess I cannot speak to their quality. I will watch this one, however, as I love anything that has to do with horror or Halloween. Plus: look at that poster up there. How could you not want to watch this after seeing that? Hubie Halloween, starring Adam Sandler and every other comedic actor in Hollywood, hits Netflix next week on October 7th.