Ian McKellen on Returning for More Lord of the Rings Films

Lord of the Rings star Ian McKellen says that he's been approached about reprising his role in Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

J. R. R. Tolkien's novels The Hobbit (1937) and The Lord of the Rings (1954), set in his fictional world of Middle-earth, have already been established as one of the most timeless and influential fantasy stories of all time, leading to films, series, spin-offs, and in the coming months, anime. But in just a few years from now, its loyal audience will finally get the opportunity to return for even more grand adventures on the big screen. Now, one of the actors synonymous with the Lord of the Rings franchise is speaking out about the likelihood of his return.

Gandalf is Likely Returning for Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

In an interview with Big Issue, Gandalf actor Ian McKellen discussed the prospect of returning for more Lord of the Rings films as the fan-favorite character, explaining that he has been informed Gandalf is poised to make a comeback. However, not much information has been relayed outside of the studios' general interest in seeing McKellen reprise the role. The actor tells the outlet, "I've just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I'll be playing him. When? I don't know. What the script is? It's not written yet. So they better be quick!"

In May, we learned that Warner Bros. Discovery had new live-action plans for the Lord of the Rings franchise outside of the current Prime series Rings of Power and the upcoming anime film Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Returning to its popular cinematic platform, it was also ultimately revealed that this cinematic revival would include a brand-new trilogy within the Lord of the Rings universe, starting with Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum, which will be directed by and star Andy Serkis, slated for a 2026 release. Franchise veterans Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens will be producing and are said to be heavily involved in the project. Additionally, Walsh and Boyens will collaborate on the script with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, who both contributed to the The War of the Rohirrim.

