Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: carry on, jaume collet-serra, taron egerton

Carry-On: Trailer, Poster, And 2 Images For Netflix's Holiday Thriller

Netflix has released the official trailer, a new piece of key art, and two new images from Jaume Collet-Serra's latest film, Carry-On.

Article Summary Netflix reveals official trailer, poster, and two images for holiday thriller Carry-On, starring Taron Egerton.

Carry-On follows a TSA agent entangled in a Christmas Eve plot, promising action and holiday shenanigans.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra, known for past hits, helms this unique take on a holiday-themed thriller.

Fans of Netflix can enjoy Carry-On when it streams on December 13th, 2024, just in time for holiday travels.

It's November, so that means Mariah Carrey has emerged from her long slumber, and the holidays are here whether we like it or not. It also means that anything vaguely holiday-themed will get released within the next couple of weeks both in theaters and on streaming services, but much more prevalently on the streaming services. Netflix is coming in with a sort of holiday movie starring Taron Egerton called Carry-On. Egerton plays a TSA agent who gets caught up in a plot during the busy travel day on Christmas Eve, and then shenanigans happen. Netflix movies are all over the place in terms of quality. On the one hand, they are pushing films like Maria for awards season, and then they have stuff like this coming out. So you can't say they back themselves into any corners.

We got the teaser not long ago, but today, Netflix has released the official trailer, which shows off some more of the plot, a new poster, and two more images as well. Director Jaume Collet-Serra has made some pretty awesome little movies in the past, so if there is any reason to have faith that Carry-On might be fun, that's it. And if you're like yours truly and will be traveling on Christmas Eve this year, watch it in the airport just for the full effect — bonus points if you're flying out of LAX.

Carry-On: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

Carry-On, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Logan Marshall-Green, Dean Norris, Sinqua Walls, and Jason Bateman. It also stars Gil Perez-Abraham, Tonatiuh, Curtiss Cook, Joe Williamson, and Josh Brener. Carry-On will stream to Netflix on December 13th, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!