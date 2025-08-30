Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Disney, Movies | Tagged: Destination D23, ice age, Ice Age: Boiling Point

Ice Age: Boiling Point Will Release In Theaters February 2027

Ice Age 6 is now called Ice Age: Boiling Point and will release into theaters on February 5, 2027, as announced at Disney's Destination D23

Disney announced the new Ice Age movie at Destination D23, revealing a dinosaur-and-lava adventure awaits.

The film reunites Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat, and friends exploring new areas of the Lost World.

Ice Age is one of Disney's top-grossing franchises, earning over $3.2 billion across five films to date.

Ice Age: Boiling Point was announced to be heading to theaters on February 5, 2027, this morning at the Destination D23 event being held at Walt Disney Studios Resort in Orlando. The new film is "a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure that takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat, and the rest of the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World," according to Disney. It has been eleven years since we had an Ice Age film, by the time Boiling Point releases. It was initially scheduled for release in December 2026, but Disney has another film, Avengers: Doomsday, coming out around the same time. Wonder what that one is. The Ice Age franchise has grossed over $3.2 billion dollars worldwide, and consists of five previously released films- the original, The Meltdown, Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Continental Drift, and Collision Course. There have also been numerous shorts, as well as a spin-off, Adventures of Buck Wild. This is one of the franchises that Disney acquired when it purchased Fox back in 2017.

Ice Age Returns To Theaters

For those of you who are not sure what Destination D23 is: "Taking place at Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Florida, Destination D23 is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the biggest Disney fans for a multi-day experience featuring exclusive programming, shopping, events, and more. Destination D23 gives fans a front row seat to celebrate and enjoy what they love most from across the worlds of Disney. The event is hosted at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, providing a larger venue with increased capacity, allowing for a more immersive and expanded experience for guests. The combined portfolio of Disney's incredible brands and franchises, powerful creative studios, and a 100-year creative legacy, paired with the indelible bond forged with generations of fans, is what allows us to bring this event to life in a distinctly Disney way."

Ice Age: Boiling Point will open in theaters on February 5, 2027.

