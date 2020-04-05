In The Heights Will Release in Theaters Promises Jon M. Chu

In The Heights was taken off the schedule this week by Warner Bros. Not surprising in this new theatrical release landscape, but it was one of the only films not given a new release date. The adaptation of the Lin Manuel-Miranda musical was one of the more anticipated films releasing this summer, so it was troublesome to not see a new date given. Some worry that means it will go straight to streaming. That is not the case for In The Heights however, according to director Jon M. Chu, who told Variety that the film has to release on the big screen.

In The Heights Demands the Big Screen

"I hate the word 'indefinitely' because it's sort of open-ended. We're gonna have a date. It's just about if we choose a date now, we'd probably have to shift it later. So, we're not going to commit to one now," Chu said on the "Variety After-Show." "What we are committed to is, it's going to be in a theater. It has to be in a theater. It demands to be in a theater," said Chu. "This community lived a life that deserves to be on the big screen and celebrated in the biggest magical way, [and] we're going to deliver that."

What We Need Right Now

A film with a strong message of community and getting through the toughest of times together is exactly what we need right now. While maybe not as widely known as Hamilton, In The Heights is just as important and influential as the other big Lin Manuel-Miranda musical. Big, bombastic films like this one are why we go to the theater, so it is encouraging to hear that there are still plans to head to the big screen.

In The Heights, directed by Jon M. Chu, has no confirmed release date.