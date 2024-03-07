Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2: New Trailer, Poster, Images, And Cast Members Announced

Disney and Pixar have released a new trailer, poster, images, and character details for Inside Out 2. The film will be released on June 14th.

Maya Hawke voices Anxiety, joining fresh characters Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

Riley enters high school in Inside Out 2, grappling with complex feelings and new friends.

The sequel, directed by Kelsey Mann, is all set to hit theaters on June 14, 2024.

Growing up is tough, and being a teenager is even harder. That's what Inside Out 2 is promising to explore, and the new trailer shows off the new emotions we all get as we age. Pixar and Disney have released a new trailer and we are starting to learn more about the plot of the film, including the fact that this film will be dealing with the idea of suppressing your emotions. Pixar is always great at taking high concepts and making them something that makes sense in a film, but this film does have some big shoes to fill. That being said, the "sarcasm" joke was top-tier, and Ennui is already an icon. We know who is voicing whom in a new press release that the studio put out that reveals the entire cast, along with a poster and three new images.

Maya Hawke voices Anxiety, the previously announced new arrival bound to shake up everything in headquarters and beyond. A bundle of frazzled energy, Anxiety enthusiastically ensures Riley's prepared for every possible negative outcome.

Envy, voice of Ayo Edebiri may be small, but she sure knows what she wants. She's perpetually jealous of everything everyone else has, and she's not afraid to pine over it.

Ennui, who's voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos , couldn't care less. Bored and lethargic with a well-practiced eye-roll, Ennui adds the perfect amount of teenage apathy to Riley's personality when she feels like it.

Embarrassment, voiced by Paul Walter Hauser, likes to lay low, which isn't easy for this burly guy with a bright blush-pink complexion.

Additionally, Kensington Tallman lends her voice to Riley Andersen, who's about to begin high school. Lilimar was called on to voice Valentina "Val" Ortiz, a high school hockey player who everyone, including Riley and her friends, looks up to. Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan return to voice Riley's mom and dad; Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green and Grace Lu provide the voices for Riley's besties; and Yvette Nicole Brown voices Coach Roberts, who heads up a summer hockey camp. The voice cast also includes Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher, and Yong Yea.

Inside Out 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14, 2024.

