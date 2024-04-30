Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: the bikeriders

The Bikeriders: Focus Features Has Released A New Poster

Focus Features has released a new poster for The Bikeriders. The film will be released in theaters on June 21, 2024.

The Bikeriders' June release follows Focus' success with Asteroid City.

Previously slated for December, The Bikeriders found a new home after delays.

The star-studded drama premiered to favorable reviews at Telluride Film Fest.

We are heading into the summer blockbuster season, and while all eyes will be on the massive tentpole films trying to make back massive budgets, other films are releasing amidst all of that chaos that might be worth your time. In June, one of those movies that might be worth some of your time is The Bikeriders.

The film made its debut last year at Telluride Film Festival and got some pretty good reviews overall. 20th Century Studios had given a prime time slot in early December, which seemed to suggest they thought they had an award winner. However, the film was pulled from the schedule, the strikes playing a major role, and it needed to find a new home. The Bikeriders found that new home with Focus Features, where it seems like it fits right in with the type of films they like to distribute, and decided to release it in June. This worked pretty damn well for them last year with Asteroid City, which more than doubled its budget, so they are likely looking to try again with this one. The release date is creeping up, and Focus is starting to hit the gas with the marketing with a brand new poster today.

The Bikeriders: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Bikeriders, starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist with Norman Reedus, follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's unique way of life. It is directed and written by Jeff Nichols, with Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing. It will be released on June 21, 2024.

