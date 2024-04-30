Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: New High-Quality Image Released

A new high-quality image from Deadpool & Wolverine has been released. The film will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Article Summary New high-quality image from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' teases fans.

Film is poised to be a summer blockbuster despite R rating.

Marvel tight-lipped, with spoilers unlikely before June.

Opening in various premium formats on July 26, 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine will probably be one of the biggest movies of the summer. It's hard to say whether or not it's going to be the biggest because it is R-rated and that does limit the audience at least a little bit. If there were an R-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that could do massive numbers, it would be this one, and people are only getting more hyped as more teases for the movie continue to come out. We know that Marvel is keeping this one pretty close to the chest, at least for now. If you're worried about spoilers, you probably have until at least June to worry about something showing up in official images or footage. We don't have a shiny new high-quality image of Deadpool and Wolverine in costume. It's unclear where this image falls since we have seen at least two versions of the yellow suit so far, one with sleeves and one without. It's probably a reasonable assumption that the one with sleeves is earlier in the film, but we're just spitballing like the rest of you.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

