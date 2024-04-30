Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: m. night shyamalan, trap

Trap: The First Poster And One Of The Songs Have Been Released

The first poster and one of the songs from M. Night Shyamalan's new film Trap have been released. The film will be released on August 9, 2024.

Article Summary M. Night Shyamalan's Trap debuts its first poster and new song by Saleka Shyamalan.

The trailer teases Shyamalan's signature twist, building anticipation for the August release.

Trap stars Josh Hartnett, with a supporting ensemble cast slated to intrigue viewers.

Shyamalan fans receive a sneak peek with an official song on the film's site ahead of launch.

There are always a couple of surprises at CinemaCon but trust M. Night Shyamalan to find a unique way to introduce his new film that is set to come out this August. The thing that really grabbed people's attention is the fact that the trailer seems to give away the big "twist" that Shyamalan seems to love in his films. At the same time, we all know it couldn't be that easy either, and the concept looks like it could be a lot of fun. We got our first trailer a couple of weeks ago, but now we have the official poster, and Shyamalan has announced that one of the songs that will be featured in the film is available to listen to on the official website for the fictional singer in the film [played by Saleka Shyamalan]. Even when Shyamalan's movies don't work, they are usually interesting to watch, and it's great to see more of Josh Hartnett, who is terribly underrated as an actor.

Trap: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a new experience in the world of M. Night Shyamalan— Trap —featuring performances by rising music star Saleka Shyamalan. A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they're at the center of a dark and sinister event.

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Allison Pill. The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and M. Night Shyamalan. The executive producer is Steven Schneider. The director of photography is Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Call Me by Your Name). The production designer is Debbie de Villa (The Hating Game). It is edited by Noëmi Preiswerk, and the music is by Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir (Knock at the Cabin). The music supervisor is Susan Jacobs (Old); the costume designer is Caroline Duncan (Old). The casting is by Douglas Aibel (Asteroid City).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Blinding Edge Pictures Production, An M. Night Shyamalan Film: Trap. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on August 9, 2024 and internationally beginning on 1 August, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!