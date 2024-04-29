Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: keanu reeves, sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hegdehog 3: Makes A "Red Quill/Blue Quill" Matrix Joke

The official Sonic the Hedgehog 3 X/Twitter account has [mostly] confirmed that Keanu Reeves has joined the cast with a Matrix joke.

Earlier this month, Paramount Pictures showed off a bit of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 during its presentation at CinemaCon. Not long after, we got word that Keanu Reeves would be voicing Shadow the Hedgehog. However, the casting wasn't exactly confirmed by Paramount though, but we think we can take this post on the official X/Twitter account that the casting is official and Reeves has joined the cast. They posted an image showing a red and blue quill, playing on the red and blue pills from The Matrix and asking, "Which one do you think Keanu would pick?" So, we think that is about as close to confirmation as possible. This is more good news for fans of this franchise three days after the release of the Knuckles miniseries on Paramount+, which is doing all right critically. We'll have to see how it does streaming numbers-wise in a little while, but Sonic fans tend to be dedicated, so they will probably be decent at the very least.

Sonic the Hedgehog Is A Product Of Studios Listening To Feedback

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of those rare films where the studio got feedback from the public and, for once, took that feedback into consideration and made changes. The first shots of Sonic were revealed at CinemaCon 2019, and people who saw the footage were not impressed. The public was even less impressed when the first trailer dropped. Director Jeff Fowler earned a lot of goodwill with fans by announcing that Sonic would be redesigned [even though we can only imagine the overtime VFX had to put in]. It paid off because, due to good reviews and a particular global pandemic, Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the biggest movies of 2020. The sequel was released in 2022, proving the first film wasn't a fluke. We got a miniseries starring Knuckles, voiced by Elba, over on Paramount+ that was released this April, and Fowler has returned for the third film as well. We don't have any story details for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 aside from Robotnick and Shadoew being present, but James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Jim Carrey, and Idris Elba are returning with Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone as new cast members.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

