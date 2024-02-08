Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: inside out, Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2: New Teaser Trailer Shows Anxiety Moving In

Disney and Pixar have dropped a new teaser for Inside Out 2 which shows Anxiety moving in. The film will be released on June 14th.

Anxiety is an emotion we're all too familiar with, but it seems that Riley from Inside Out is just starting to figure out what this emotion is in the upcoming sequel to one of Pixar's best. Inside Out 2 is still several months away from its release later this summer, but it's the only release that Pixar has this year, so the marketing has already started. Today, Pixar dropped a new teaser showing off all of the old emotions and their confusion when Anxiety appears and moves in.

Disney has a weird 2024 ahead of it, with several major movies getting delayed due to the strikes. We were supposed to get two Pixar films this year, but instead, Elio was postponed to 2025, and now Inside Out 2 is the only Pixar film opening this year. Pixar had a strange 2023 with Elemental opening not so great at the box office but managing to keep steady in the following weeks and eventually becoming a success story. It couldn't have come at a better time since Pixar was the studio that seemed like it couldn't bounce back after having three of its features go to streaming due to the pandemic. Inside Out is often called one of the best Pixar has ever made, and this second is going to have an extremely high bar to clear, much higher than an original production like Elio would have to clear because the expectations will be higher.

Inside Out 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, and Liza Lapira. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14, 2024.

