Is Ryan Reynolds Teasing A Role In Avengers: Doomsday?

Is Ryan Reynolds teasing a role in Avengers: Doomsday? He shared an image of the Avengers logo with the red A commonly associated with anarchy over it.

Marvel and Disney have tapped Anthony and Joe Russo to direct the next two Avengers films.

Robert Downey Jr. is confirmed to return, this time as Doctor Doom, in the upcoming Avengers movie.

Marvel’s strategy for Avengers: Doomsday appears to lean on familiar faces and safe, proven choices.

Avengers: Doomsday is going to be a massive film. We sat through that infamous chair stream for hours, only to discover that we don't have a complete cast list yet. There are quite a few familiar faces that got their start in the Fox corner of Marvel, and the events of Deadpool & Wolverine tied that universe to the MCU via multiverse shenanigans last summer. Both Deadpool and Wolverine are still running around that world along with Channing Tatum. Tatum is already confirmed to be in the cast; he got a chair reveal, but there has been nothing from Reynolds before tonight. Reynolds took to his official Instagram and posted what appears to be the Avengers logo screenprinted onto something, but the A in red spray paint is interesting. That is pretty much the universal symbol of "anarchy," and let's face it, if anyone could bring some anarchy to the Avengers (intentionally or unintentionally), it would be Wade.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

