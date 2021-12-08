Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer Debuts Family Spookiness

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania might be one of the most tongue-twisty titles I can remember. The film debuts on Amazon Prime Video on January 14th, and a trailer was released this morning. This one will put the focus on Dracula (Adam Sandler) and the relationship he tries to have with his human son-in-law (Andy Samberg) when the monsters become human, and he becomes a monster. Additional voices in the cast include Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrell, and Asher Blinkoff. Catch the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Official Trailer | January 14 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6suJohjIvfo)

The Hotel Transylvania Series Has Been More Fun Than You Think

Drac and the Pack are back like you've never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac (Brian Hull) with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing's (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the 'Monsterification Ray,' goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it's too late and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. The film also features the voices of Kathryn Hahn (Ericka), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin the Invisible Man), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Fran Drescher (Eunice), Brad Abrell (Frank), and Asher Blinkoff (Dennis).

