Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part three

Dune: Part Three – 9 Character Posters, Trailer Debut Tomorrow

Warner Bros. has released 9 first-look character posters for Dune: Part Three ahead of the first official trailer, which debuts tomorrow.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils nine new character posters for Dune: Part Three ahead of tomorrow's trailer debut

Dune: Part Three adapts Dune: Messiah, exploring Paul Atreides' complex evolution after a major time jump

Denis Villeneuve returns to direct after acclaim for Part Two, with production beginning July 2025

Theatrical release for Dune: Part Three is set for December 18, 2026, expanding the epic sci-fi saga

It's time for the big guns to come out now that awards season is over. This December, we have some pretty massive franchises coming out, including Dune: Part Three, based on the second book in the series, Dune: Messiah. That book isn't nearly as massive as the first one and, in a couple of ways, can be seen as an extended epilogue rather than a new story. There is a significant time jump, and we get to see Frank Herbert go from showing to yelling at the audiences that, "so, Paul, not a good guy, I thought that was clear the first time around, but here's another book where I'm a lot less subtle about it."

If the poster they released today, ahead of the trailer debut tomorrow, is any indication, they are going to do a very good job of reinforcing the idea that, while Paul might be the main character, that doesn't make him a good guy. There are a couple of people showing up in these character posters, which are interesting considering their places in the book, but we'll have to see what Denis Villeneuve and company come up with. The first trailer is set to debut tomorrow, and then the Discourse about Duncan and Alia is going to be super fun to sit through for the next nine months.

Dune: Part Three Went From "Someday" To "Next Day" Overnight

When Dune: Part Two was released, director Denis Villeneuve was sending some mixed signals, if we're being honest. On the one hand, he wanted a very well-deserved break before tackling a possible third Dune film, which was completely understandable. These films are massive and were shot fairly close together, not to mention COVID-19 got in the way of post-production on the first film and pre-production on the second. Then he would turn around and say how the script for Dune: Messiah was almost done, or Hans Zimmer would say he was already writing music for the film despite it not actually being greenlit by anyone, and Villeneuve insisting he needed a break.

It turns out that you can praise someone so much that they end up doing the opposite of what they said they would do. Dune: Messiah was officially confirmed to be in development in April 2024, but there is no confirmed release date, though it is speculated that it is December 2026. In February 2025, Villeneuve confirmed the love the second film got did play a part in him deciding not to take a (still well-earned) break, saying he "was really moved by the way Part Two was received by cinephiles around the world, and I felt an appetite and a desire to see more and a responsibility to finish that story."

In March 2025, Jason Momoa revealed that he is returning and sharing his thoughts on spoilers for books older than most of the audience. Another casting report that circulated in April 2025 suggested that Robert Pattinson was being considered for the role of Scytale. Initially, it was reported that production was scheduled to start in June, but filming began on July 8, 2025. The official title will be Dune: Part Three, not Dune: Messiah. Dune: Part Three will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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