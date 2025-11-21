Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, lionsgate, quentin tarantino

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Tickets On Sale, New Image Released

Tickets are now on sale for the big release of Kill Bill: the Whole Bloody Affair in theaters on December 5. You can get them right now.

Nine US cities will screen the unrated epic in 70MM, with select locations also showing 35MM prints.

Lionsgate unveils a new still from the exclusive anime sequence featured in the rereleased film.

This is a rare chance to see Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill as originally intended, in one epic cut.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair tickets are now on sale. Nine US cities will show the film in 70 mm, while two US cities, one Canadian city, and one UK city will show it in 35 mm. Lucky ducks, those people are. The rest of us will still be able to see it, though, as this is one of the most highly anticipated rereleases of the year. Lionsgate released a new still from the brand-new anime sequence in the film, which stitches together Vol. 1 and 2 the way director Quentin Tarantino intended. You can see the list of cities for the special screenings below, and get tickets to all showings as we speak.

Kill Bill, As We Always Wanted To See It

Quentin Tarantino's KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR unites Volume 1 and Volume 2 into a single, unrated epic—presented exactly as he intended, complete with a new, never-before-seen anime sequence. Uma Thurman stars as The Bride, left for dead after her former boss and lover Bill ambushes her wedding rehearsal, shooting her in the head and stealing her unborn child. To exact her vengeance, she must first hunt down the four remaining members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad before confronting Bill himself. With its operatic scope, relentless action, and iconic style, THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR stands as one of cinema's definitive revenge sagas—rarely shown in its complete form, and now presented with a classic intermission. KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR stars Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Parks, and David Carradine as "Bill." The film is produced by Lawrence Bender, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, and is based on the character of "The Bride" created by Q&U.

Showing in 70MM in the following nine North American markets:

Los Angeles – Vista Theater

New York – AMC Lincoln Square

San Francisco – Alamo New Mission

Dallas (Plano) – Cinemark West Plano & XD

Denver (Lakewood) – Regal Colorado Mills

Boston (Brookline) – Coolidge Corner Theater

Portland – Hollywood Theater

Washington DC (Silver Spring, MD) – AFI Silver Theater

Toronto – Cineplex Cinemas Varsity and VIP

Showing in 35MM in the following four North American/UK markets:

Los Angeles – New Beverly

Philadelphia – Philadelphia Film Center

Hamilton, ON – Playhouse Cinema

London – Picturehouse Central Shaftesbury Avenue and Odeon Leicester Square

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair opens in theaters on December 5.

