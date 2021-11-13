It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: #ReleaseTheNightmanCut, David Ayer!

Okay, let's all get out our watches, phones, or random scraps of paper to make sure we're all on the same page. We are now only 18 days away from FXX's Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito-starring FXX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returning for its record-setting 15th season. So what exactly does that mean? Aside from us annoying everyone we know by showing them the trailer and reminding them why our sitcom can beat up their sitcom, that is? Well, one of the things that it means is that we're social media-stalking for new previews (and yes, we know you dropped teasers with new footage during Friday's late-night mini-marathon, FXX) so hopefully, we'll have those on the way to you. The other thing it means is that we have to be patient, and that doesn't always work for us when it comes to those special shows we hold close to our hearts. So instead, we get a little grumpy. And a bit snarky. And usually, we look to vent that grumpiness by going after things that annoy us but that we would otherwise let slide. Thankfully, we had 2016's Suicide Squad writer & director David Ayer around to help us out.

Okay, so to make a long story short? With all of the melodrama leading up to the eventual release of Zack Snyder's way-overrated cut of Justice League after a #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign found a way to bully the ego-stroke into existence combined with the strong, positive response to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, Ayer's been pushing to have his vision of the "Suicide Squad" see the light of day. For some time now, Ayer has been putting out comments and teases here and there over just how different his version was when compared to what hit the screen. And to be fair, what we saw looked pretty interesting. Was it, "Hey, let's throw Ayer a Snyder deal!" interesting? Oh dear lord, no. Snyder didn't deserve the Snyder deal. But you know what? We like to respect the creative process and the integrity of artistic visions so why not?

And then he released an image of an alternative look for Jared Leto's Joker. And that's when we realized that every now and then? Artists really do need to be saved from themselves. Out of professional respect, we'll avoid the expression "hot trash" and instead tell you the first thing that came to mind when we saw it after a member of the BC team dropped the comparison.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 15: Official Trailer | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTGQiJ6sAxU)

Why does he remind us of Rob McElhenney's Mac aka "The Nightman" from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S04E13 "The Nightman Cometh"? And then we couldn't let it go. Dare we say, it became a mini-obsession. Because even with the marker-made smile and the lettering for eyebrows, Leto's Joker still looks less threatening than Gary Oldman's Drexl Spivey from True Romance. But The Nightman? With his cat-like moves (and eyes, which weren't even in the script so he's proven to be as improvisational-method as Leto is) and sweet karate skills, how could Harley Quinn or anyone else resist him? We're talking about a thespian who goes for gasps more than laughs, even willing to supply his own sound effects for maximum impact. Unlike Leto, who now looks like the annoying d-bag from a "Twilight" movie who passed out first so everyone else drew a bunch of sh*t on his face with a Sharpie. Now he's awake but he's a vampire so no mirrors- and you know no one else is going to tell him (you'll never look at that image the same way ever again). Now excuse us while we wait for someone to explain to us why DeVito and Day aren't the ones fronting the voices for the Mario Bros. movie.