Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters Director, Passes at 75, Tributes Pour In

One of comedy's greatest legends in director Ivan Reitman passed on February 12. For generations of fans, he's best known for Ghostbusters, helping vault its primary cast in Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis into superstardom. Born in 1946, Reitman made his feature debut in 1971's Foxy Lady, which would be the first of several projects where he worked with cast members of SCTV and Saturday Night Live. In this case and his 1973 follow-up in Cannibal Girls, it would be SCTV's Eugene Levy. He co-produced 1978's National Lampoon's Animal House in one of SNL's John Belushi in his theatrical breakout role. In 1979, he would collaborate with SNL's Murray in the screwball comedy Meatballs and worked with him again in the 1981 military comedy Stripes that not only saw Ramis (who co-wrote Animal House) join the fold, but also SCTV's John Candy.

Reitman achieved his greatest success in 1984's Ghostbusters that not only saw Murray and Ramis back into the fold, but also recruiting SNL's (and Murray's castmate) Aykroyd, and SCTV's Rick Moranis. Its box office success would see a sequel in the maligned Ghostbusters II (1989) that saw the cast reunite. The writer and director continued his success throughout the 1980s and '90s successfully helping to break Arnold Schwarzenegger from his typecast role as action superstar casting him in several against-type roles in several comedies like Twins (1988) opposite Danny DeVito, Kindergarten Cop (1990), and Junior (1994). The latter starred Schwarzenegger as a male scientist that becomes pregnant, which was quite revolutionary at the time even as a comedy.

The director worked with a wide range of actors from traditional comedians like Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Orlando Jones DeVito, and Anna Faris to more serious in Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver, David Duchovny, Robert Redford, Frank Langella, Chadwick Boseman, Kevin Cosner, Uma Thurman, and Harrison Ford. Reitman slowed down in the 2000s like Evolution (2001), My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006), No Strings Attached (2011), and his final project Draft Day (2014). With Ivan's son Jason Reitman writing and directing the elusive third film Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021, Ivan remained as producer that saw the surviving cast reunite with a tribute to Ramis, who passed in 2014.

At the time of Reitman's passing, he was attached to direct the sequel to Twins in Universal's Triplets that would see DeVito and Schwarzenegger reunited as they are to be joined by Tracy Morgan's character as their long-lost brother. The script is planned to be penned by Dylan Dawson and Lucas Kavner. Reitman was also attached to Summer of Love, which he was co-writing with Len Blum and Lorene Scafaria on the script. Tributes poured in the director from his son Jason, Aykroyd , Schwarzenegger, Kumail Nanjiani, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call director Paul Feig, Levy and more.

I've lost my hero.

All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story.

He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.

Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier. pic.twitter.com/tSijfxSnLg — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) February 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Feeling heartbreak today for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN ERA crumples me. Now on Thursdays who am I gonna call? — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) February 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

A legend. The number of great movies he made is absurd. RIP. https://t.co/1d1tWCdrcb — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I'm in absolute shock. I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/SGnI7OcT9s — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Ivan Reitman was old school in the best way, and kind. I loved working with him. It's sad he's gone, it makes me feel older and like my childhood movies are more faraway than ever. RIP ❤️ — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

ANIMAL HOUSE made me want to be in movies, so I was ecstatic to get cast in DRAFT DAY. Ivan's producing partner was a big DEADWOOD fan, so I think he pushed to hire me. My first day on set… Ivan Reitman, 'Ghostbusters' Director, Dies at 75 https://t.co/nNnFKhGlLU via @variety — W. Earl Brown (@WEarlBrown) February 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Animal House, Meatballs, Stripes, Ghostbusters, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, Dave, Space Jam, Private Parts, Road Trip, Old School. What a legacy of classics. Ivan Reitman was always kind and supportive when our paths crossed. My deepest condolences to his family. #RIP pic.twitter.com/F0q41Cz52l — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) February 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

See you on the other side. Rest In Peace Ivan Reitman 10/27/46 – 2/12/2022 pic.twitter.com/Bd9O5DkDz7 — Ghostbusters: Afterlife (@GBAfterlife) February 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"Tonight, the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia, and film lovers around the world. Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio's legacy, but more than that he was a friend. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/saVhBoBgFG — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) February 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan' Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP #jasonReitman — Ernie Hudson (@Ernie_Hudson) February 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

We started our careers together 50 years ago in Toronto and I followed his career with pride as he rose to the top echelon of the entertainment business. R.I.P. Ivan. — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) February 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet