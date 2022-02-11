Heavy Metal Comes To 4K Blu-ray On April 19th

Heavy Metal, the classic and groundbreaking adult animated film, finally comes to 4K Blu-ray on April 19th. A long-requested title in 4K, it will come housed in a fantastic-looking Steelbook package; the release will also include Heavy Metal 2000, the sequel making its debut on Blu-ray as well. Presented in 4K and under the supervision of Ivan Reitman, it will also feature a Dolby Atmos track featuring new soundscapes under the direction of Ivan Reitman. All sorts of special features are going to be included as well. Below you can see the Steelbook and a list of special features and specs.

Heavy Metal 4K Blu-ray Details

"Based on the fantastical illustrated magazine HEAVY METAL, producer Ivan Reitman enlists the help of some of Hollywood's animation masters to create the otherworldly tale of a glowing green orb from outer space that spreads destruction throughout the galaxy. Only when encountered by its one true enemy, to whom it is inexplicably drawn, will goodness prevail throughout the universe. Richly and lavishly drawn, the vignettes of the orb's dark victories include the character voices of John Candy, Harold Ramis and a pounding soundtrack by Black Sabbath, Blue Oyster Cult, Cheap Trick, Devo, Donald Fagen, Don Felder, Grand Funk Railroad, Sammy Hagar, Journey, Nazareth, Stevie Nicks, Riggs, and Trust. Highly imaginative and full of surprising special effects, HEAVY METAL set the standard for alternative contemporary animation. An intoxicating experience not to be missed!"

Here is the list of special features and specs for the release:

HEAVY METAL 4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, reviewed and approved by Ivan Reitman

New 2022 Dolby Atmos soundtrack – a brand-new immersive experience utilizing enhanced sound effects and much more, supervised by producer Ivan Reitman!

Also includes the 2022 mix in 5.1, and the original 1981 theatrical Dolby Stereo audio

Special Feature: NEW: Heavy Metal: A Look Back – an all-new retrospective featuring re­flections from producer Ivan Reitman, famous fans Kevin Smith, Norman Reedus, and more!



HEAVY METAL BLU-RAY DISC™

Feature presented in High Definition with 5.1 audio

Special Features: Original Feature-Length Rough Cut with Optional Commentary by Carl Macek Imagining Heavy Metal Documentary Deleted Scene Alternate Framing Story with Commentary



HEAVY METAL 2000 BLU-RAY DISC™

Feature presented in High Definition (newly remastered), with 5.1 audio

Special Features: Julie Strain: Super Goddess Voice Talent Animation Tests Animatic Comparisons



4K UHD Feature Picture: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 1.85:1

4K UHD Feature Audio: English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 Compatible) | English 5.1 DTS-HD MA | English Stereo Surround DTS-HD MA