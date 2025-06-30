Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: fast and furious 11

Fast And Furious 11: Vin Diesel Says They're "Reuniting Dom And Brian"

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel says he has three conditions for the eleventh film, and one of them is reuniting his character with the late Paul Walker's Brian.

Article Summary Vin Diesel confirms Fast and Furious 11 will aim to reunite Dom with Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner.

The film is planned to return to Los Angeles and focus more on the roots of car culture and street racing.

Diesel shares three main conditions for the finale, including bringing back Brian in some unknown capacity.

Fast and Furious 11 targets an April 2027 release, continuing the franchise's massive fan appeal.

It seems that Vin Diesel is taking The Fast Saga's "family" aspect to the absolute extreme with the final entry in the franchise. The series of movies, which kicked off in 2001 and has been going fairly strong ever since, is supposedly wrapping up with the eleventh movie. The last time we heard about the film, Diesel insisted that they needed to shoot it in Los Angeles, not just because that is where this whole thing began, but because the Los Angeles movie scene would need a boost after the fires in 2024. Now, there is a new element of Fast and Furious 11 that will probably make people a little angry, all things considered. Last Saturday, Diesel was at Fuel Fest in Pomona, California, with costars Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker. He revealed the three conditions he gave to the studio to get Fast and Furious 11 out for April 2027 (via Variety).

"The studio said to me, 'Vin, can we please have the finale of 'Fast and Furious' [in] April 2027?'" Diesel said. "I said, 'Under three conditions.' First, is to bring the franchise back to L.A.! The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing! The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O'Conner."

Brian O'Conner is a character from the original film played by the late Paul Walker. Walker passed away in 2013, and the last time we saw his character, he was driving away in a rather sentimental little scene that got you in the feels, no matter how you think about these films. Those scenes were already shot after Walker's death, so this franchise has already brought Walker back from the dead once, but a lot has changed since the release of Furious 7 in 2015. It's never been easier to bring people back digitally, but we also just had an entire strike about the ethical issues surrounding that entire concept. Diesel confirming that the film is more or less scheduled to return in April 2027 and will be shot in Los Angeles isn't that surprising

Fast X brought in over $700 million at the worldwide box office, and while, for a little while, the critical reception of these movies improved, they started to level back out into the mediocre range again. However, this series has a dedicated fanbase who could not care less what anyone has to say about these movies. They are here for them, and they are going to show up. Another spin-off film is in the works, so even if Fast X: Part 2 is the "last film," this cinematic universe probably isn't going anywhere.

