Jumanji: The Next Level Director on Possible Cameos in the Future

The director of the recent installments of the Jumanji franchise shares his thoughts on the possibility of cameos from the original film.

The original film's ending poses plot challenges for reintroducing characters.

Kasdan aims for fun and fidelity while considering nods to Jumanji's roots.

Modern Jumanji films reimagine the story with a video game twist and new cast.

The Jumanji franchise has captivated audiences for decades, transforming from a beloved children's book into a series of blockbuster films. The latest take on the franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and its sequel have successfully revived the franchise, bringing it to a new generation of fans. Because it's always important to respect the past while paving the way for the future.

Now, during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level director Jake Kasdan delved into the creative process behind the latest films, along with the status of former characters from previous entries.

Jumanji Filmmaker on the Possibility of Bringing Back Original Characters

Kasdan notes, "From the time we did Welcome to the Jungle, we were very focused on keeping a little bit of connectivity to the original movie, which we love. We've always wanted to honor it and keep enough of it alive. Also, the way the original movie ends, as brilliant as it is, creates a lot of plot complications in trying to continue the story with those characters. I don't know how well you remember it, but the world reverts back to what it was before, as though it never happened. Some of the characters are still aware of what happened, but most of them aren't." After calling potential cameos complicated, he later adds, "But, that said, within that complication, we've loved trying to figure out some way to do it in a way that is fun and passes some kind of fidelity to the original story."

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle introduced a new set of characters, played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. The film cleverly reimagined the original concept, transforming the mystical board game into a video game console that pulls players into an adventurous, perilous world. This update modernized the story and allowed for a unique twist on the gameplay mechanics, adding humor and action that resonated with contemporary audiences.

All things considered, do you foresee any plausible cameos for the next entry of the Jumanji franchise?

