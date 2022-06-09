Jake Schreier Reportedly Tapped To Direct A Thunderbolts Movie

Surprise, surprise, it looks like Marvel is finally doing the thing that people have been asking for for a long time now. The Thunderbolts are the Marvel universe version of The Suicide Squad if we're going to make a direct comparison. They are very 90s, so it makes sense that they were first introduced in January 1997 in The Incredible Hulk #449. Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley created them. At the beginning of the book, they were presented as good buys here to help protect Earth when the Avengers were declared dead, but they were eventually revealed to be the Masters of Evil. Since then, the concept of the Thunderbolts has gone through a bunch of different reimaginings, but they are primarily used as either former villains looking to reform themselves or just a bunch of villains being forced to work together. It's the kind of thing that is ripe for a movie, and it's something that has been brewing in the corners of the Marvel universe for a while now. In fact, since Black Widow and the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, many people thought they were on their way to doing some version of the Thunderbolts, with Contessa being behind the team in some way. It looks like that might be the case since word has come down to Deadline that director Jake Schreier has reportedly been tapped to direct a Thunderbolts movie for Marvel.

The only other thing we know about this movie is that Black Widow writer Eric Pearson is doing the script. As for what kind of direction this form of the Thunderbolts they would be taking, the source that Deadline spoke to did seem to hint that the plot will revolve "revolved around a group of supervillains (or at least characters who have played bad guys at one point in MCU) who go on missions for the government." It's also unclear which one of these characters would be part of the roster since they are still ironing out the details and figuring out whose schedules would be open. There are plenty of people to choose from, including Yelena, Bucky Barnes, Baron Zemo, US Agent, and maybe even the return of The Punisher or Elektra since we know Daredevil is coming back. We'll have to see what ends up happening. For now, it's been a little while since we got word on a Marvel movie before it was officially announced, so we'll have to see what comes from this one. Hall H presentation at SDCC? D23 September? Sooner? We'll see.