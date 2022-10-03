Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Images, Poster As Tickets Go On Sale

The last projects of 2022 for Marvel Studios are right around the corner. We are down to the last couple of episodes for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Werewolf By Night, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will both see the light of day via Disney+ before the end of the year, and then we have Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. When Chadwick Boseman passed away, there was a lot of debate about whether or not Marvel should recast and what kind of movie we will get. Right now, Marvel has made it clear they aren't recasting right now, but with comic books and the multiverse, who knows what might happen in the future, though that isn't anything Kevin Feige has said. We got the new trailer today, plus a bunch of other goodies as tickets go on sale.

4 Images and 6 Posters for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially gone on sale as everyone, and their mother has released a poster to go along with the news. It isn't surprising, and this will probably be one of the big movies that everyone will try and beat this November. In terms of competition, there isn't much with The Fabelman's opening the week before, Spirited, and In Merry Measure opening the same day. The rest of November looks pretty bare with some smaller releases but nothing that looks like it could take Marvel off of the podium. There is a decent chance they could hold weeks on end, maybe even until Avatar: The Way of Water comes out in December if nothing else hits, but the winter season is always weird regarding what does well and what doesn't. We're a little over a month away from the release, so if you're looking to stay spoiler-free, now might be the time to keep away from social media. It'll be a free for all soon enough.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Cast, Summary, Release Date

Cast: Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022.