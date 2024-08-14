Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: terminator

James Cameron Is Working On A "Classified" Terminator Project

James Cameron has revealed that he is working on his own "Terminator stuff," but when pressed for details on the project, he said they were "classified."

Director James Cameron is a busy man, not just because we still have three more sequels to Avatar on the way. He's working on other projects while hanging out in Pandora, and we just found out about one of them. The Terminator franchise has been struggling to find its feet ever since the second film, with each new entry promising to be the one to bring the franchise back, and then it doesn't happen. Right now, we know that Terminator is heading to Netflix with the animated show Terminator Zero, which is set to come out later this month. Cameron was speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, and they asked him about the show. He explained his connection to it and revealed that he's working on his own Terminator stuff.

"I'm working on my own Terminator stuff right now," Cameron explained. "It's got nothing to do with that. Like with The Sarah Connor Chronicles, they occasionally touched on things I had been playing with completely independently. So there's some curiosity there. It's not a burning curiosity, but obviously, it'd be nice to see it succeed."

When it was pointed out that no one knew that Cameron was working on his own Terminator stuff, he was asked to follow up, but he's a professional and shut that line of questioning down by the threat of a fictional robot. Cameron explained, "It's totally classified. I don't want to have to send out a potentially dangerous robotic agent if you were to talk about it, even retroactively." So, whatever is happening in this corner of the Terminator universe must be in the early days, but it is nice to hear that Cameron is still involved and doing his own thing with those characters.

