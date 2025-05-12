Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged:

Lilo & Stitch: 10 Images Show Off Live-Action Jumba, Pleakley & More

Ten new images from the live-action Lilo & Stitch have been released, including HQ looks at the Grand Councilwoman, Jumba, and Pleakley.

The character designs balance authenticity with realism, aiming to bring the animated aliens to life convincingly.

These reveals follow recent teasers and behind-the-scenes content highlighting the film's creative direction of balancing the old and the new.

Lilo & Stitch will be released in theaters on May 23rd.

Well, we knew it was only a matter of time, and we said this would happen the other day when they dropped a new clip and a new featurette. The other aliens in Lilo & Stitch play a pretty big role in the story, but we haven't seen any footage of them so far. Much like live-action Stitch, they needed to walk a fine line of being accurate to the animated film while also changing these characters enough that they look like they could exist in the real world. The way they designed and animated Stitch managed to walk that line, and now we have some images of the other characters that will have to do the same thing.

First impressions are pretty good, but the deciding factors will be how they move and how they look in motion. For now, we have ten more images from Lilo & Stitch, including images of the Grand Councilwoman voiced by Hannah Waddingham, Jumba voiced by Zach Galifianakis, and Pleakley voiced by Billy Magnussen.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers, and will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

