James Wan Teases That New Blumhouse Deal Could Lead To IP Films

James Wan and Jason Blum are deep into talks about merging their production companies, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse. They have been doing so much press that, at this point, the deal is pretty much all but official. Universal will be the place that gets the new collaborations, and between Blumhouse and Universal, there is a ton of existing IP that Wan and the company can get their hands on. He teased as much in the latest interview he and Blum did for The Hollywood Reporter, and very enthusiastically, I might add. Language, Mr. Wan.

James Wan & Jason Blum: A Horror Powerhouse

"Well, it's obviously very early on, and there's not a lot I can really speak to at this moment, but to answer that question, hell, yes, of course. Yes. And obviously, not just at Blumhouse, [but] with Universal as well. So that's about to the extent, I would say." As far as some of the projects that may interest me that Wan could sink his teeth into? Any of the Universal Monsters could be up for grabs, though I would like to see what he would do with Creature From the Black Lagoon in particular, and I would also like to see what he could do with a carved-out corner of the Purge universe.

In any case, this merger should scare the other Hollywood studios because Universal will own horror now. This has the potential to be one of the most lucrative partnerships in the history of that town, and the mind almost can't handle the awesomeness we could be in store for, both in theaters and on our TV screens.