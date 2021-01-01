Jared Leto Describes Morbius as a Jekyll and Hyde Story

There were a lot of comic book movies pushed back this year, but the two Sony entries sort of flew under the radar. Both Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were both delayed at the beginning of the pandemic, and no one has really heard that much about them ever since. In general, Sony Pictures delayed all of their big movies right out of the gate and then kind of kept to themselves. While everyone else was playing the "will they/won't they" thing with release dates and the only time they really made the news was when they bet the farm of Monster Hunter on the Chinse box office, and they accidentally got themselves banned in China. Woof. Anyway, we're officially into 2021, and it's time to remind everyone that Sony has two comic book movies coming out. Jared Leto is currently doing press for The Little Things, and when he was speaking to Variety, he compared Morbius to a classic Jekyll and Hyde story.

"[It's] a Jekyll and Hyde story that's just big and fun, and sometimes is a little scary, which is, I think, different for that genre," he revealed. "And I'm excited about it. That should be a big, fun popcorn movie."

Morbius did release a trailer back before it got delayed, but it's the kind of trailer that could go either way. Maybe this will be the modern-day Blade and help bring vampires back into comic books, or it's going to be a giant hot mess. Leto is usually an interesting actor, if nothing else, so this one will be worth checking out simply to see what kind of weird-ass stuff he does with the role.

Summary: Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Morbius, directed by Daniel Espinosa, stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. It will be released on March 19, 2021.