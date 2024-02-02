Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: diablo cody, film, horror, jennifer's body, megan fox

Jennifer's Body Scribe is Still Interested in Making a Sequel

The writer of Jennifer's Body recently revealed that she'd be open to a sequel after the film finally earned the respect it deserved.

Article Summary Diablo Cody is eager to write a Jennifer's Body sequel, needing only the right backers.

Since its initial release, the film has gained significant popularity and a dedicated fanbase.

Jennifer's Body's resurgence in popularity has shifted Cody's perspective from 'salty' to happy.

The potential sequel would ideally involve both writer Diablo Cody and star Megan Fox.

We've always advocated for the 2009 film Jennifer's Body for many reasons, despite it being released in an era that wasn't ready to appreciate how smart, witty, and eerily realistic the film was. Fortunately, since its release, the film has earned a glowing reputation with audiences more than a decade later, proving that the comedic horror flick has truly earned a chance to celebrate its newfound popularity with another story. It needs to happen, and that's something that even the original film's writer wholeheartedly agrees with.

Diablo Cody is Still Interested in a Jennifer's Body Sequel

While speaking with Bloody Disgusting, Jennifer's Body scribe, Diablo Cody discussed the possibility of getting another entry, telling the outlet, "Yes! I want to do a sequel. I am not done with Jennifer's Body. I just need to find…I need to partner with people who believe in it [sic] as much as I do, and that hasn't really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars. At first, I just thought, 'Oh, where was this audience when I needed it?' and then I realized they were like… seven. And then some people who maybe didn't appreciate it at the time have come around, and now I'm just like, 'There's no saltiness, now I'm just happy.'"

Cody later elaborates on the film's recent popularity and appreciation, admitting, "I mean, it's gotten progressively happier for me. At first, I was like, I was excited about it, obviously, but I was also a little bit salty because I remember thinking, 'Well where was this audience when the movie came out?' It was a critical [and] commercial failure. I was pretty humiliated, to be perfectly honest with you. It was a rough experience having that movie come out. It was rough for me, it was rough for [Megan Fox]… [then] people started suddenly talking about it like it was a good movie, which I had thought all along."

Needless to say, we love the idea of a Jennifer's Body sequel with both Cody and Fox returning at a time when audiences can finally appreciate everything it has to offer.

