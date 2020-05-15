Jessica Alba Hops Aboard New Netflix Thriller Trigger Warning

Jessica Alba is the latest to sign on to a Netflix original film. The actress will headline Trigger Warning, a new thriller directed by Mouly Surya. Josh Olson and John Brancato wrote the film, and Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing. Jessica Alba will executive produce as well. Netflix is looking at this as a franchise starter for them, as they continue to try and crack the code for a franchise they can control in the film realm. The news of this new film was reported on by Variety.

Jessica Alba: Action Star?

Jessica Alba will star as a "traumatized veteran who inherits her grandfather's bar after his untimely death, and is faced with a moral dilemma after discovering the truth behind his death." Netflix is riding high so far in 2020 with their two big movie debuts, Spenser Confidential and Extraction being streamed millions of times and dominating social media the weekends of their releases. Both of those could receive sequels, but what Netflix lacks on the film side right now is a franchise that they own. They have the tv series market cornered; now they need a top of the line franchise that they can control that won't eventually leave service like Marvel/Disney.

Jessica Alba has starred in supporting roles in some action franchises before, and depending on what all this role entails; I could see them easily turning this into an episodic film series. She may not be the first choice for a role like this, but she is a talented and capable actress that can handle her own in an action scene. Really hope they surround her with a strong cast she can play off of and a solid villain to take down. Look for Trigger Warning to it the service in 2021.